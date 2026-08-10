In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
SR125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Keeway
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-