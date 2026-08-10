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Keeway SR125 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
SR125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Revolt rv300
BrandKeewayRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1320 mm
Height
1050 mm-
Kerb Weight
120 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm826 mm
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,49794,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,00094,999
RTO
9,4400
Insurance
7,0570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8902,041

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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