In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.