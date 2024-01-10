In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less