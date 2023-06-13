Saved Articles

Keeway SR125 vs Matter Aera

In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,73,999
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0789,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9143,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera
    World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000
    30 May 2023
