Keeway SR125 vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
Manual-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,70,263
RTO
9,5202,122
Insurance
7,0784,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9143,810

