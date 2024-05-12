HT Auto
Keeway SR125 vs Lectrix LXS G 2.0

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
SR125 vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Lxs g 2.0
BrandKeewayLectrix
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range-65-80 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeSheet Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm1810 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg100 kg
Height
1050 mm1255 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00099,999
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0784,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,240

