Keeway SR125 vs Lectrix LXS

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
SR125 vs LXS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Lxs
BrandKeewayLectrix
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 91,399
Range-89 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2.5-3 Hrs.

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeSheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1050 mm1260 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,59895,496
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00091,399
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0784,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,052

    Latest News

    Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
    Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
    24 Aug 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     