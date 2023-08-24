In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. SR125 vs LXS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Lxs Brand Keeway Lectrix Price ₹ 1.19 Lakhs ₹ 91,399 Range - 89 km/charge Mileage 50 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 125 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2.5-3 Hrs.