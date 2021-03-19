Saved Articles

Keeway SR125 vs Komaki MX3

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,59895,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00095,000
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,041

    Latest News

    Komaki MX3 sports a claimed 85-100 km of full charge range.
    Komaki rides in MX3 electric motorcycle at 95,000
    19 Mar 2021
    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     