Keeway Sixties 300i vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Single Tone
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc334 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Cooling SystemLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,31,4412,31,776
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,04,900
RTO
23,92016,392
Insurance
8,52110,484
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,1234,981

