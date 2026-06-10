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HomeCompare BikesSixties 300i vs F77 [2022-2024]

Keeway Sixties 300i vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Keeway Sixties 300i or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs. 3.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.95 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Sixties 300i vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sixties 300i F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKeewayUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.13 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage27.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity278.2 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Grey
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Keeway Sixties 300i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Indicator Controller
Front Brake View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Indicator View
Head Light
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Tail Light
Self Starter Button
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
140 mm160 mm
Length
2080 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm1340 mm
Height
1170 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
146 Kg197 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
720 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :-120/70-12Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.59s-
Range
274 km206 km/charge
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
63 mm-
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Valve-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
75 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Underbone FrameSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
HydraulicMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Luggage HookAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,6383,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0003,80,000
RTO
23,9200
Insurance
13,71819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,2358,589

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Latest Videos

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