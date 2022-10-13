|Max Power
|18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Stroke
|63 mm
|62.1 mm
|Max Torque
|22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|278.2 cc
|312.2 cc
|Engine Type
|1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|75 mm
|80 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹3,31,441
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,99,000
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹23,920
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹8,521
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,123
|₹6,044
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...Read More