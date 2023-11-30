In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less