In 2026 Keeway Sixties 300i or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs. 3.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.95 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Sixties 300i vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sixties 300i
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 3.13 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.4 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|278.2 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|18.95 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS