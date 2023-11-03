In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour.
KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour.
The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl.
The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl.
