In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl.