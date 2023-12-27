Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSixties 300i vs 390 Adventure X

Keeway Sixties 300i vs KTM 390 Adventure X

In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
63 mm60 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc373 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Cooling SystemLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,31,4413,25,665
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,80,000
RTO
23,92023,900
Insurance
8,52121,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,1236,999

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The SU7 electric sedan will be Xiaomi's first EV to go into production which is expected to start this month. The deliveries of the SU7 is likely to begin in February next year.
    China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event, to reveal details tomorrow
    27 Dec 2023
    Tesla has issued its second major recall in United States this month. Over 1.20 lakh units of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles have been recalled in the latest development.
    Tesla recalls 1.20 lakh Model S, Model X EVs in US, its second biggest recall within a month
    22 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     