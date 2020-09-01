Saved Articles

Keeway Sixties 300i vs Keeway V302C

In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63 mm-
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc298 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Cooling System
Cooling SystemLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
75 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,31,4414,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0003,89,000
RTO
23,92031,120
Insurance
8,52115,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,1239,357

