In 2026 Keeway K-Light 250V or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS PS & 19 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
K-Light 250V vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K-light 250v
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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