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HomeCompare BikesK-Light 250V vs F77 [2022-2024]

Keeway K-Light 250V vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Keeway K-Light 250V or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS PS & 19 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
K-Light 250V vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K-light 250v F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKeewayUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.5 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage32 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Dark Grey
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway K-Light 250V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Brake View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2230 mm-
Wheelbase
1530 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
179 Kg197 kg
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
715 mm800 mm
Width
920 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16, Rear :-140/70-16Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
49 mm-
Rear Suspension
HydraulicMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,82,8943,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0003,80,000
RTO
20,0000
Insurance
12,89419,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0808,589

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The Keeway K-Light 250V (Left) is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000, while the Zontes 350X (Right) gets a price cut of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000
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KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
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Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
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12 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
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