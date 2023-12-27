Saved Articles

Keeway K-Light 250V vs TVS X

In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
249 cc-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5-Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
49 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6702,49,990
Ex-Showroom Price
2,89,0002,49,990
RTO
23,1200
Insurance
13,5500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9995,373

