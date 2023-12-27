In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour.
The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl.
X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
