|Max Power
|18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Stroke
|66 mm
|62.1 mm
|Max Torque
|19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|249 cc
|312.2 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|No Of Cylinders
|2
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|49 mm
|80 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹3,25,670
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,89,000
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹23,120
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹13,550
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,999
|₹6,044
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...Read More