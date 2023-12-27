In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less