Keeway K-Light 250V vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc648 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 ValveParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
49 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6704,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
2,89,0003,54,398
RTO
23,12028,882
Insurance
13,55021,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9998,703

