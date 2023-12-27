Saved Articles

Keeway K-Light 250V vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage

K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm86 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc411 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
49 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6702,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,89,0002,15,900
RTO
23,12017,772
Insurance
13,55020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9995,458

