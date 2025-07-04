In 2026 Keeway K-Light 250V or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS PS & 19 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
K-Light 250V vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K-light 250v
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|18.9 PS PS
|47 bhp PS