In 2024 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour.
KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour.
The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl.
The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.
