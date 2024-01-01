In 2024 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less