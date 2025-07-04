In 2026 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS PS & 19 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
K-Light 250V vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K-light 250v
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|18.9 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS