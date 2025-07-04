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HomeCompare BikesK-Light 250V vs RC 200

Keeway K-Light 250V vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS PS & 19 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
K-Light 250V vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K-light 250v Rc 200
BrandKeewayKTM
Price₹ 2.5 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage32 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.5 cc
Power18.9 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Dark Grey
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway K-Light 250V Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
160 mm158 mm
Length
2230 mm-
Wheelbase
1530 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
179 Kg160 kg
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
715 mm824 mm
Width
920 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16, Rear :-140/70-16Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
66 mm49 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
49 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
HydraulicWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX 43
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,82,8942,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0002,14,721
RTO
20,00017,177
Insurance
12,89412,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0805,248

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