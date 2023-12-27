In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less