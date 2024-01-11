Saved Articles

Keeway K-Light 250V vs KTM 390 Adventure

In 2024 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm60 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc373.2 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
49 mm89 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6703,73,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,89,0003,28,286
RTO
23,12026,262
Insurance
13,55018,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9998,025

