In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.