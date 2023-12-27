In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Keeway K-Light 250V or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K-Light 250V engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less