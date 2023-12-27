In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour.
The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl.
The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less