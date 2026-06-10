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HomeCompare BikesK300 R [2022-2025] vs F77 [2022-2024]

Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 R [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The K300 R [2022-2025] mileage is around 32 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
K300 R [2022-2025] vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 r [2022-2025] F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKeewayUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.65 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage32 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity292.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
K300 R [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 R [2022-2025]
Glossy White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Brake View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2010 mm-
Ground Clearance
135 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
165 kg197 kg
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
750 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and SportYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Underbelly ExhaustAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0003,80,000
RTO
21,2000
Insurance
13,14619,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4348,589

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
15 Sept 2022
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
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12 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
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