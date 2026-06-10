In 2026 Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 R [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The K300 R [2022-2025] mileage is around 32 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
K300 R [2022-2025] vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 r [2022-2025]
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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