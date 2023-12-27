In 2023 Keeway K300 R or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Keeway K300 R or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less