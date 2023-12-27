In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in 7 colours. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less