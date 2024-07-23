hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesK300 R [2022-2025] vs Interceptor 650

Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The K300 R [2022-2025] mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
K300 R [2022-2025] vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 r [2022-2025] Interceptor 650
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.65 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage32 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc647.95 cc
Power27.88 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
K300 R [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 R [2022-2025]
Glossy White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.7 L
Length
2010 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
135 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
165 kg218 kg
Height
1080 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm804 mm
Width
750 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Underbelly ExhaustPaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0003,32,073
RTO
21,20027,096
Insurance
13,14621,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4348,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
15 Sept 2022
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
17 Jan 2023
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers