In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs 2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.