In 2023 Keeway K300 R or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl.