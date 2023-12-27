In 2023 Keeway K300 R or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Keeway K300 R or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less