Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesK300 R vs K-Light 250V

Keeway K300 R vs Keeway K-Light 250V

In 2023 Keeway K300 R or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
K300 R
Keeway K300 R
Glossy White
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineV-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
12
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc249 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,6383,25,670
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,89,000
RTO
23,92023,120
Insurance
13,71813,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,2356,999

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
    Delhi to Mumbai or Bengaluru to Chennai by road in few hours. Five new expressways expected to open in 2024
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    View all
     