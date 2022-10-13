|Max Power
|27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Max Torque
|25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|292.4 cc
|334 cc
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,99,346
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,65,000
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹21,200
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹13,146
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,434
|₹5,099