In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS