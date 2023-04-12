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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKeewayYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc334 cc
Power27.88 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 L
Length
1990 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1403 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
151 Kg182 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
151 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Displacement
292.4 cc334 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3782,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0001,95,345
RTO
20,40015,627
Insurance
12,97811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1984,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
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