Keeway K300 N vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineLiquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
292.4 cc398.15 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,12,951
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0002,62,996
RTO
21,20022,540
Insurance
13,14627,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4346,726

