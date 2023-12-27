In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less