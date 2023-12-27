Saved Articles

Keeway K300 N vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
No Of Cylinders
12
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc648 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3464,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0003,54,398
RTO
21,20028,882
Insurance
13,14621,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4348,703

