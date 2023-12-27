In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less