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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs Meteor 350

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Meteor 350
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc349.34 cc
Power27.88 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15 L
Length
1990 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1400 mm
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
151 Kg191 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm765 mm
Width
780 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
151 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
292.4 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3782,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0001,95,762
RTO
20,40016,191
Insurance
12,97810,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1984,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
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Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
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The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
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