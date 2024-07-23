In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS