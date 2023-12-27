Saved Articles

HT Auto
K300 N vs Himalayan 450

Keeway K300 N vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc452 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0002,69,000
RTO
21,20021,520
Insurance
13,14622,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4346,718

