In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS