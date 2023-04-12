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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs Himalayan

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Himalayan
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc411 cc
Power27.88 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
1990 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1465 mm
Height
1070 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
151 Kg199 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
151 kmph-
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
292.4 cc411 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3782,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0002,15,900
RTO
20,40017,772
Insurance
12,97820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1985,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
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Latest Videos

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