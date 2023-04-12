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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs Continental GT 650

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Continental gt 650
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc647.95 cc
Power27.88 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Front Left View
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 l
Length
1990 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1398 mm
Height
1070 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
151 Kg214 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm804 mm
Width
780 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
151 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
292.4 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3784,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0003,53,105
RTO
20,40028,778
Insurance
12,97821,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1988,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
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2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
15 Sept 2022
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Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
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Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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