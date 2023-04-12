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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc349.34 cc
Power27.88 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13 L
Length
1990 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1390 mm
Height
1070 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
151 Kg195 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm805 mm
Width
780 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
151 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Displacement
292.4 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3782,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0001,93,080
RTO
20,40015,946
Insurance
12,97810,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1984,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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