In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm