In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Royal Enfield Classic 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 in 14 colours. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. The Classic 350 mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.