In 2024 Keeway K300 N or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Keeway K300 N or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less