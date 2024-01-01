Saved Articles

Keeway K300 N vs KTM RC 390

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

K300 N
Keeway K300 N
₹2.65 Lakhs*
RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹2.53 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm36 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc373.3 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,17,779
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0002,77,517
RTO
21,20022,201
Insurance
13,14618,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4346,830

