In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS